FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HERAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 955,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 255,089 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,018,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,992,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

