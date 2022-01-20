FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FTCI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,675. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

