FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

