Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $63,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.67. 73,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,494. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.