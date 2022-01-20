Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,459. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.