Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $115.14 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

