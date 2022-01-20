Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $442.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.