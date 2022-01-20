Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,079,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVFM stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

