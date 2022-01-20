Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Edison International by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.