Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 195.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,308,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

