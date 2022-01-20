Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.