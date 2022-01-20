Function X (FX) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $284.23 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00098074 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,829.26 or 0.99802054 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005400 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028014 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003472 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00552696 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.