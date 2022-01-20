Function X (FX) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $284.23 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,829.26 or 0.99802054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00552696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

