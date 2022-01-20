Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.15. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 22,460 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

