Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $51.20. Futu shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 79,488 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

