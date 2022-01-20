FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

