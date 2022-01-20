FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million.
Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
