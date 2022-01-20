FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

