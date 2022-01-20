FY2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Increased by Analyst

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.02. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

