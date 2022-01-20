FY2021 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

