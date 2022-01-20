FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.41. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE TECK opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.