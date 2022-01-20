FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Cut by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
UDR opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
