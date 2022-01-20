FY2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Cut by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

