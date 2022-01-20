FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nippon Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Nippon Steel stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

