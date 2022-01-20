FY2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Lowered by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.44.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

AVB opened at $245.97 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

