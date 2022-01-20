Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of GAU remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 625,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,921. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

