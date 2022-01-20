Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 49,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,397. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

