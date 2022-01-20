Gas (GAS) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00012286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

