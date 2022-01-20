GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.65 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

