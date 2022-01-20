GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $656.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 656 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 658 ($8.98), with a volume of 50581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674.50 ($9.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.92) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.96) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.67) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.96) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 738.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 51.49.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche bought 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,560.54). Also, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($133,362.42).

GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

