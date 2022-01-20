GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Shares Up 4.1%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 37,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 707% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of GB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

