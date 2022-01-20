GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.72

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 3718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,712,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

