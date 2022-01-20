Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 139,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,101. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 1,105,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

