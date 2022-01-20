Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a P/E ratio of 197.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

