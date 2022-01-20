General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

GM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 692,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,719,485. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.