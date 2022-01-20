Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading Down 4.4%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.92 million for the quarter.

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

