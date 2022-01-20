Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given New €16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Getlink stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

