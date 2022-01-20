Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 31,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GEVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 261,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

