Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.14

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 7495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

