Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.
GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
