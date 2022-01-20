Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,703. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

