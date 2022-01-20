Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

