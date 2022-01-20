Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

