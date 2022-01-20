Glenview Trust Co Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $288.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.60. The company has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

