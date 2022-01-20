Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 16,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

