Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $340.64 million, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $178,043 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

