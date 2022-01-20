Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of GNOM opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.45.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
