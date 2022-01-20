Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GNOM opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 383,525 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 430,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 981,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

