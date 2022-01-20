GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.18. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 193,530 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

