GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,250.06 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $189,250.06 and $4.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014999 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

