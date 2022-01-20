Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $238,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.24 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.33.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

