Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 153,315 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $271,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

