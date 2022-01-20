Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 84,281 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Xcel Energy worth $232,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

