GoNetwork Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,200.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $217,038.29 and approximately $33,200.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00095021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,135.65 or 0.99731617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00589700 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

